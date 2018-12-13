  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Thieves used a truck to smash through the front of Rancho Cordova convenience store and steal the ATM inside.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, thieves drove their pickup truck to the Chevron gas station on Folsom Boulevard, near Routier Road, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Surveillance video shows the thieves backing their truck through the glass windows of the storefront before putting a strap around the ATM and dragging it away.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments
  1. Joe Padilla says:
    December 13, 2018 at 8:38 am

    they need bigger doors.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s