SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento historic building is coming down.

The Sacramento City Council voted Tuesday to allow Blue Diamond Almonds to demolish a building designated as historic at its headquarters in the river district, without submitting an environmental impact report.

City staff had recommended denying the request. The council unanimously approved Blue Diamond’s request, citing the company’s role as an economic driver in Sacramento.

Critics say the company was seeking a loophole to get around the historic designation.

“They are trying to find a way around the process by saying the building shouldn’t have been considered historic, even though it is,” Preservation Sacramento President William Burg said.

The building in question is located on North A Street and was constructed in 1926. The city named it historic in 2011, as a symbol of Sacramento’s industry during the Depression era.