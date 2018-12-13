SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Crest Theatre in Downtown Sacramento is helping people get into the holiday spirit by showing a number of Christmas movies leading up to December 25.

The old-time movie theater has shown the classics for the past several years. Tickets cost $7.50 (for seniors and children) or $9.50 (for adults) and can be bought in-person or online.

Here are the movies scheduled for the rest of the month:

12/15 at 7 pm: “Miracle on 34th Street”

12/16 at 4 pm: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”

12/21 at 7:30 pm: “Love Actually”

12/22 at 3 pm and 7:30 pm: “White Christmas”

12/23 at 7 pm: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

12/29 at 7:30 pm: “Die Hard” (even though Bruce Willis says this is NOT a Christmas movie)

The Crest Theatre originally opened in 1912 as the Empress Theatre. It later became the Hippondrome before being remodeled in 1949 and changing its name to Crest Theatre. It’s located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.