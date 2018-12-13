Del Monte Foods is recalling more than 60,000 cases of fiesta corn due to under processing, which could lead to contamination.

According to the FDA, the product was distributed to 25 states, including Pennsylvania.

The recall was issued for 64,242 cases of fiesta corn seasoned with red and green peppers.

“These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed,” the FDA said in a statement.

The affected products are 15.25-ounce cans with a UPC code of 24000 02770.

One of the following best if used by dates will be on the bottom of the can:

Aug. 14, 2021

Aug. 15, 2021

Aug. 16, 2021

Sept. 3, 2021

Sept. 4, 2021

Sept. 5, 2021

Sept. 6, 2021

Sept. 22, 2021

Sept. 23, 2021

Consumers are being asked to return the affected product to the point of sale for a refund or exchange.

Anyone with questions can contact Del Monte Foods at 1-800-779-7035, or by visiting their website here.