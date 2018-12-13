SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fritz Stark, the 5-year-old boy from Carmichael who’s battled B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia for the past 3 years, is now officially cancer-free and done with chemotherapy!

Fritz’s elementary school classmates at Our Lady of Assumption wanted to celebrate, so the teachers and administrators asked all of the students to wear superhero shirts in honor of Super Fritz, as he’s known to family and supporters. Yesterday morning, as Fritz and his big brother, Payne the Protector, arrived at school with their parents, Anna and Ben, and baby brother, Duke, the crowd cheered and Fritz and Payne ran through a celebratory tunnel.

Anna and Ben posted on the Super Fritz Facebook page: “When we arrived to school, there were at least 100+ students and faculty awaiting our arrival. You should have heard the boys in the car, “oh my gosh, mom,” “look at all those people, mom,” “Dad, this is going to be embarrassing!!” Well, once the car doors closed and I took the typical “mom,” photos, the boys bolted over to the gate to do a tunnel run and high five everyone just like a football tunnel run onto the playing field. Fritz was a little shy at first but we prepped him lots for today and told him to own it. Payne was remarkable and Fritz mustered up the strength to embrace all of his buddies and be proud walking through the mass of students.”

Super Fritz, as his family and supporters know him, swallowed his last chemo pill earlier this week. Last month, he had his last transfusion at UC Davis Children’s Hospital. Dozens of family and friends were at the hospital to cheer for him. He then got to ring the bell he donated to the hospital so children who complete chemo can ring it to mark the end of the treatment.

Super Fritz was diagnosed in October of 2015 at the age of 2. He was named the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Boy of the Year in 2017.