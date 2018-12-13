A yellow crime scene tape wrapped around trees indicates something wrong took place in

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Oregon House Thursday.

Officials said that officers responded to Oregon House after two 911 calls from the area. First, a victim called reporting that his neighbor had come into his house threatening to kill him. The neighbor then reportedly fired a gun at the victim’s residence in the 14000 block of Vavassuer Way. The suspect then ran away into the woods nearby.

A second 911 call came from another citizen in the area who reported hearing gunfire and a man yelling in the woods. Both calls happened around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

Officers first arriving on the scene said they could also hear a man yell from the woods and heard another shot fired near the victim’s residence.

The Yuba SWAT team arrived shortly after as backup due to the heavily wooded environment and the nature of the presumably armed suspect. A CHP helicopter also assisted in the search from the sky.

While searching for the suspect, sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for the victim’s property and home. Just before noon, about four hours after the incident began, SWAT officers approached the residence. At that time, the suspect emerged from the residence and opened fire on the SWAT team.

Officers then returned fire and the suspect was declared dead on the scene. Officials said the official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

The Yuba Sutter Officer Involved Shooting Team is conducting an investigation into the shooting along with the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal OIS investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.