LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the “Peanuts” crew will have a new home on Apple’s streaming service.

gettyimages 3244054 Apple Strikes Deal To Produce New Peanuts Content

1978: Portrait of American cartoonist Charles M Schulz (1922 – 2001), creator of the ‘Peanuts’ comic strip, sitting at his studio drawing table with a picture of his character Charlie Brown and some awards behind him. Schulz created the comic strip in 1950. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Apple has struck a deal with DHX Media to produce new “Peanuts” content. The global children’s content and brands company will develop and produce original programs for Apple including new series, specials and shorts based on the beloved characters.

“Peanuts” was created by Charles M. Schulz in 1950.

DHX will produce original short-form STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) content that will be exclusive to Apple, including astronaut Snoopy.

Peanuts Worldwide and NASA recently signed a Space Act Agreement, designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

