CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The Citrus Heights Police Department has a new member, K-9 officer Farley.

Farley is a two-year-old black Labrador Retriever. He was sworn in at the police department Friday.

The dog is trained in drug detection and has been assigned to a US Postal inspection service with his partner Detective Dave Moranz.

Moranz has been a police officer for 28 years and with the Citrus Heights department for 11 years.