YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a double-fatal crash that occurred at the Powerline Road intersection near Highway 99 Friday morning.

It was a three-car accident that resulted in the deaths of two passengers in a Cadillac CTS.

Two others were taken to the hospital with major injuries. The driver of the third car sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The southbound lanes of SR-99 were closed for around two hours. The lanes re-opened at 2:50 p.m.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

