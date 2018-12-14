SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is taking another step toward becoming a more walkable city. The city council is banning certain businesses from opening near light rail stops.

It’s Sacramento’s attempt to steer you towards public transportation, and away from your car.

“It makes us less dependent on driving,” Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates Executive Director Jim Brown said. “That’s healthier for people. It’s better for the environment. It creates the neighborhoods that people want to live in. The future of our community lies with creating denser neighborhoods, that are more efficient, and easier to get around in, without a car.”

Sacramento’s city council unanimously passed the new law banning gas stations, auto repair shops, drive-thru restaurants, storage facilities, and warehouses within a quarter-mile from light rail stations.

The ordinance also requires special use permits for a number of businesses, like marijuana cultivators, and wholesalers, within a half-mile of those stations.

“We definitely have a lot of concerns,” Sacramento property owner Evelia Marquez said.

The new rule worries Marquez, who is part-owner of a warehouse near the I-80 and Marconi light rail station near an industrial park.

“That limits the amount of tenants or what type of tenant I can have, and that’s definitely going to be a strain on us,” Marquez said.

City leaders say the ban is meant to increase high-density housing, offices, and retail.

Sacramento has recently also pushed policy away from cars with policies to bring in bike and scooter sharing companies.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the bans are only part of a solution. He also wants to create incentives for developers to build around light rail stations.