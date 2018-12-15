PARADISE (CBS13) – Three contractors paid to help clean-up in the campfire burn zone have been fired after offensive pictures posted online sparked outrage from the paradise community.

Now, the Paradise police department is investigating the possibility of filing criminal charges against them.

The photos were posted on Facebook showing several workers on the burned-out property, mocking the destruction they were being paid to clean up.

One photo shows the body of a cat killed in the fire, with a beer bottle placed by its mouth. The posts also include offensive captions.

The Paradise city spokesperson tells CBS13 police are also looking into whether the photos show evidence of laws broken such as trespassing.

The Company involved, Bigge Crane & Rigging Co, issued a statement reading,

“We have identified three participants in this abhorrent event and their employment has been terminated.”

“Bigge regrets that the residents of Paradise and Butte County have suffered an egregious insult during an already devastating time at the hands of these individuals.”

As the campfire community tries to heal, a crew of cleanup workers is learning the consequences of their cold-hearted actions.

The company that fired the three employees was hired as a subcontractor, under PG&E. The utility company also issued a statement calling the pictures posted reprehensible.