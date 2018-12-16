WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A West Sacramento police officer who died Saturday while on a trip in South Carolina has been identified.
According to a statement from the West Sacramento Police Department, Officer Rinaldo Monterrosa, an 11-year veteran of the department and senior lead officer, was found dead in Charleston.
Officer Monterrosa had just come back to work after a year-long battle with Lymphoma.
He was in the area to attend police training and had traveled to Charleston to attend the military graduation of a friend’s family member. Charleston police are conducting an investigation into his death, according to Sgt. Eric Angle of the West Sacramento Police Department.
Monterrosa was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and leaves behind a wife and four children, the department says.
A statement Sunday on West Sacramento Police Department’s Facebook page reads, in part:
“So many of you reached out when he first learned of his cancer. We know that you will once again be sending prayers and kind thoughts during this difficult time. All of those gestures meant a tremendous amount to “Monty.”
“Although many had already begun to share the news of his passing, we as a department chose to wait until we were absolutely certain that all of Monty’s immediate family had been notified. We are sorry for the delay, but hope you will understand.
“For those who would like to support the family beyond prayers and kind thoughts, monetary donations can be dropped off in person during business hours at the front lobby of the police department in an envelope. The West Sacramento Police Officer Association will ensure that these donations will be utilized to offset costs related to services and other expenses in support of the Monterrosa Family. We will also forward any cards or notes to his family.”