Filed Under:Dog Attack, Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman suffered severe injuries when she was attacked by three dogs as she hung laundry outside her home in a rural area of inland Southern California.

The Riverside County Fire Department says the victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital following the attack Saturday in Anza, east of Los Angeles.

The Desert Sun newspaper says the dogs — all pit bulls or pit bull mixes — were impounded by Riverside County Animal Services. Police have identified their owner. The newspaper says because of the severity of the attack, officials will seek an order to euthanize the animals.

The victim was not identified.

