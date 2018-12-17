NATOMAS (CBS13) — A man wanted in connection for a series of crimes was shot and killed by police Monday in Natomas.

The crimes began on Saturday when the suspect got away from police, leading them to the FoodMaxx on Truxel Road two days later.

It all began as a shoplifting call at an Elk Grove Walmart on Saturday. Three men were being detained by police when one of the suspects took off.

Police say the man sped off in a car as he was being detained and then carjacked a Toyota 4 Runner from a woman several miles away.

That woman was Gabe Anderson of Elk Grove.

“He said to give him my keys and I looked down and realized he had a gun in his hand and (was) pointing it at me,” said Anderson. “There’s nothing I could’ve done and I didn’t want to get in his way.”

Anderson says she just got out of her vehicle and still had her keys in hand at the warehouse where she works when the suspect ran up and pulled out a gun.

“My first instinct when I saw the gun was to do what he said so I wouldn’t get hurt,” she said.

Elk Grove Police secured a $1 million Ramey Warrant for the suspect in the carjacking. As Elk Grove’s investigation continued, detectives worked with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department to locate the suspect.

The suspect, described as a 42-year-old white male, was found Monday and shot by two deputies. Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies were following the suspect when they say they were forced to shoot Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department said the suspect exited the vehicle and posed an immediate threat to deputies in the FoodMaxx parking lot. The deputies gave the suspect commands but said he did not comply, so both fired at him.

Officials recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun from the suspect and said he had a weapon holster on his waistband. A woman he was with was detained for questioning.

Deputies and responding firefighters provided medical care to the suspect but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson says she’s saddened to hear the news today, but she is relieved the suspect no longer poses a threat.

“It’s just amazing how fast things can happen in your life and how quickly your life can change,” Anderson said.

The crime spree came to a violent conclusion ending in gunfire that luckily didn’t harm officers or innocent bystanders.

“I’m still a little shaken. It’s scary that it happened so close to home,” one witness said.

The Sacramento City Police department has taken over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting. The two sheriff’s deputies involved in the incident were not injured and were placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.

Police say the suspect shot and killed was a parolee-at-large from the prison system.