SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mark your calendars if you’re ordering gifts online and shipping them in time for Christmas.

The following are the upcoming deadlines for different carriers:

-Monday is the deadline for FedEx Ground.

-Dec. 20 is the last day to ship UPS for second day air, as well as the last day to ship Priority and First-Class mail for USPS.

-For Amazon, Tuesday is the deadline if you are not a Prime member. If you are a Prime member, Dec. 22 is the deadline.

-For Walmart’s online shipping, you have to have your order in by Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. local time.

