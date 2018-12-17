LODI (CBS13) — Lodi Police arrested 11 suspects for manufacturing controlled substances Wednesday after investigating a building in the 1000 block of Black Diamond Way.

The business, Fly-N-High LLC, listed itself as a clothing and accessories storage location. Officers said the business had an expired building permit and several neighbors made complaints about a marijuana smell coming from the building.

Officers obtained a search warrant after hearing complains fo a marijuana smell in the area and found a full-scale honey oil or butane hash lab in the building.

Heather Keyes and Mitchell Rodriguez of Sacramento were among those arrested in connection to the lab. Keyes, Rodriguez and nine others were arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance and booked into the Lodi City Jail.

The San Joaquin County Metro Narcotics Task Force Team responded to the incident and seized over 6,000 pounds of marijuana, over 300 pounds of hash/honey oil, and various types of lab equipment.

Officers also found several illegal firearms and a large amount of cash in the business.

The investigation into this business is still active and police said more charges are forthcoming.

According to Lodi Police, this was the second butane hash oil lab that officers have dealt with in the past week. On Dec. 12, police responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Pine Street after a report of an explosion and fire.

Officers determined that the explosion and fire were a result of a butane hash/honey oil lab that exploded. No one was hurt in the explosion, including two children that were present.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for arson, child endangerment, and manufacturing a controlled substance in connection to the explosion.

Police do not believe that the two labs are related at this time.

LPD is asking anyone with information regarding butane hash/honey oil labs to contact LPD at 209-333-6734. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous.