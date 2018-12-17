Filed Under:Drug Bust, Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — Lodi Police arrested 11 suspects for manufacturing controlled substances Wednesday after investigating a building in the 1000 block of Black Diamond Way.

The business, Fly-N-High LLC, listed itself as a clothing and accessories storage location. Officers said the business had an expired building permit and several neighbors made complaints about a marijuana smell coming from the building.

Fly N High Bust2 Lodi Police Lodi Police Bust Second Honey Oil Lab In A Week, 11 Arrested

(source: Lodi Police)

Officers obtained a search warrant after hearing complains fo a marijuana smell in the area and found a full-scale honey oil or butane hash lab in the building.

Fly N High Bust6 Lodi Police Lodi Police Bust Second Honey Oil Lab In A Week, 11 Arrested

(source: Lodi Police)

Heather Keyes and Mitchell Rodriguez of Sacramento were among those arrested in connection to the lab. Keyes, Rodriguez and nine others were arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance and booked into the Lodi City Jail.

READ: All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1

Fly N High Bust5 Lodi Police Lodi Police Bust Second Honey Oil Lab In A Week, 11 Arrested

(source: Lodi Police)

The San Joaquin County Metro Narcotics Task Force Team responded to the incident and seized over 6,000 pounds of marijuana, over 300 pounds of hash/honey oil, and various types of lab equipment.

Fly N High Bust3 Lodi Police Lodi Police Bust Second Honey Oil Lab In A Week, 11 Arrested

(source: Lodi Police)

Officers also found several illegal firearms and a large amount of cash in the business.

Fly N High Bust7 Lodi Police Lodi Police Bust Second Honey Oil Lab In A Week, 11 Arrested

(source: Lodi Police)

The investigation into this business is still active and police said more charges are forthcoming.

Fly N High Bust4 Lodi Police Lodi Police Bust Second Honey Oil Lab In A Week, 11 Arrested

(source: Lodi Police)

According to Lodi Police, this was the second butane hash oil lab that officers have dealt with in the past week. On Dec. 12, police responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Pine Street after a report of an explosion and fire.

ALSO: Family Blames Travel Ban Is Keeping Mother From Seeing Dying 2-Year-Old

Officers determined that the explosion and fire were a result of a butane hash/honey oil lab that exploded. No one was hurt in the explosion, including two children that were present.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for arson, child endangerment, and manufacturing a controlled substance in connection to the explosion.

Fly N High Bust Lodi Police Lodi Police Bust Second Honey Oil Lab In A Week, 11 Arrested

(source: Lodi Police)

Police do not believe that the two labs are related at this time.

LPD is asking anyone with information regarding butane hash/honey oil labs to contact LPD at 209-333-6734. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s