SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on the shooting in South Natomas on Monday:

2:37 p.m.

The suspect shot and killed by deputies in South Natomas was wanted in connection to a carjacking in Elk Grove over the weekend, police say.

In that incident, Elk Grove police say they responded to investigate a shoplifting on Elk Grove Boulevard. While chasing the suspect, police say he carjacked a victim at gunpoint.

Elk Grove police confirm that Monday’s suspect was the one they were looking for.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

1:45 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect was killed in the shooting.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, two deputies were surveilling a suspect in a car at the scene believed to be linked to theft case from a local store over the weekend. Two people were in the car, a female driver and the suspect.

At some point, the passenger got out of the car and posed a threat to the deputies, prompting both deputies to open fire.

The suspect, only identified at this point as a man in his 40s, was killed.

Authorities say the suspect had a holster and a weapon was recovered in close proximity to the vehicle.

12:50 p.m.

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Natomas.

The scene is near Truxel and San Juan roads. The parking lot to the FoodMaxx grocery store has been taped off.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, one of their law enforcement officers was involved in the shooting.

All officers are OK, authorities say.

SSD Officer involved shooting in 2800 block of Truxel Rd. All officers ok, suspect in custody. Media staging at Saginaw/Truxel. PIO en-route — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) December 17, 2018

The suspect is in custody.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard multiple shots.

Several schools in the area – including Natomas High, Natomas Gateways Middle School and Discovery High – were on brief lockdown due to the incident.

More information to come.