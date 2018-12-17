  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, Oakland

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Two-year-old Abdullah Hassan has been on life support at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland for the past month. He was born with a brain condition that caused weekly seizures, according to his father Ali Hassan.

Hassan – a Stockton resident – says his son’s condition is not improving, and he just wants his wife, Shaima Swileh, to see their son one last time.

The family says President’s Trump’s travel ban, which applies to travelers from mostly Muslim majority nations, is keeping her from entering the U.S.

“It’s separating family–literally separating family from each other,” said Hassan.

“Right now, there’s no parent supposed to go through what I’m going through–nobody. I’m just doing my best, I do what I can.”

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com

