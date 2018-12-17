ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say a driver’s tinted windows led to an arrest on multiple weapons violations.
The incident happened on Friday. Elk Grove police say detectives were near Big Horn Boulevard and Monterey Oaks Drive when they pulled over car for tinted windows.
Detectives soon found that the driver, 24-year-old Sacramento resident John Hernandez, was on probation. He was also prohibited from being in possession of firearms or ammunition.
A search of Hernandez’ car uncovered a concealed, loaded weapon and hydrocodone pills.
Hernandez’ home was soon searched and another weapon – along with a high-capacity magazine – were found.
Detectives arrested Hernandez and he’s now facing several firearms-related charges, along with violating his probation.
Window tinting is not illegal in California, but there are several restrictions on how it can be done. Head to the California vehicle code website for more detailed information.
This law is almost NEVER enforced unless officers are looking for a reason to pull over a suspicious driver… as in this case.