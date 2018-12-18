  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Former Sacramento Kings player Kenny Thomas is hitting the toy aisle this holiday season for children in need.

As part of his partnership with the Salvation Army, Thomas bought $2,000 worth of gifts.

Thomas says he wanted to bring a little Christmas cheer after seeing the names of families on the organization’s “Angel Tree,” which recognizes families in crisis during the holidays.

“Being able to give back to the kids that are really unfortunate and do not have a lot is a great opportunity for me to give back to the community,” Thomas said.

Thomas is also inviting all the families to a toy drive at his Downtown Sacramento restaurant El Rey On K.

“It’s not about making money, it’s about giving back,” Thomas said.

At least 100 underprivileged children will get a new toy this Christmas.

