ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A 25-year-old parolee was arrested in Roseville early Monday morning after leading police on a short chase and damaging property, officers said.

Roseville police said officers were patrolling a retail center when they noticed a car driving 45-50 miles an hour in a narrow street behind the business. Police said it was raining and just before midnight Sunday.

The officers then witnessed the car flee the parking lot and run several stop signs before turning onto Pleasant Grove Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

Officers then turned on their lights intending to pull over the vehicle, but the vehicle did not comply and continued driving quickly, swerving through cars, and running red lights.

Given the conditions, officers said they terminated the pursuit to ensure the safety of others on the road.

But in coordination with the police department, officers narrowed their search to a few neighborhoods and found the vehicle with front end damage from colliding with a fence.

Officers confronted the vehicle with a K9 officer and the suspect surrendered. Police say the suspect later became combative with officers but eventually was booked into jail.

The suspect, 25-year-old Charles Anthony Haddad was a parolee out of Sacramento. He was arrested for evading a peace officer with disregard for safety, hit and run property damage, and resisting arrest/threatening an officer.