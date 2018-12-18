By Matt Citak

(CBSMiami/CBS Local) With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, one would think that the pickings would be slim on the waiver wire. However, due to a plethora of injuries to fantasy contributors this week, there are several interesting names available.

Week 16 means we have arrived at the fantasy football championship. With everything you’ve worked for all season now on the line, don’t hesitate to work the waiver wire to your advantage. With that said, here are the top waiver wire adds for Week 16 of the NFL season.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Don’t look now, but Josh Allen is the number one-scoring quarterback in fantasy over the last four games. Yes, you read that right… Despite not finishing with a completion percentage higher than 55 percent in any of the four contests, the rookie quarterback’s legs have made him an elite fantasy play. During that stretch, Allen has run for at least 99 yards or a touchdown (or both) in every game. He’s racked up three rushing touchdowns to go with his four passing touchdowns. There’s no doubt that it’s a risk to start him, especially in the fantasy championship, but if you’re feeling risky, Allen is your guy.

RB Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones suffered an MCL sprain that is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season, making Williams the primary back in Green Bay for the final two weeks. The second-year back didn’t do much when leading the Packers’ backfield at the start of the season, but after replacing Jones on the field against the Bears in Week 15, Williams found some success. Williams carried the ball 12 times for 55 yards and a touchdown, adding four receptions for 42 yards. A Week 16 matchup against the Jets makes Williams the top waiver wire add of the week.

RB Kalen Ballage, Miami Dolphins

A likely season-ending injury to Frank Gore opened the door for Ballage to receive his first extended NFL action of his career, and boy did he take advantage of the opportunity. The rookie fourth-round pick took 12 rush attempts for 123 yards, including a 75-yard scamper for a score. Due to the Dolphins’ refusal to make Kenyan Drake an every-down back, Ballage is in line for a lot of volume over the next two games, making him another top add this week.

RB Alfred Blue, Houston Texans

While we’re on the topic of injured running backs, Lamar Miller was forced out of Houston’s Week 15 game with an ankle injury. The injury is not thought to be serious, and Miller could be back on the field for the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Eagles. However, if he is forced to miss any time, Blue will step back into the role of lead back, a position in which he’s served several times this year. If given the opportunity to lead the backfield yet again, Blue would be a decent flex play this week.

RB Elijah McGuire, New York Jets

In his first start as the Jets’ lead back after the injury to Isaiah Crowell, McGuire had some difficulty finding running room against the Texans’ stingy rush defense. The second-year back managed only 42 yards on 18 rushes, but did fall into the end zone for a two-yard score, which helped salvage his day for fantasy owners. The young back also caught three passes for 29 yards, and should continue to play a role in New York’s passing game over the next two weeks. It’s tough trusting anyone in this Jets offense, but going up against a weak Packers’ rush D in Week 16, McGuire could be in for a big game.

WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Don’t think the injury bug was limited to only running backs this past week… Keenan Allen was forced out of the Chargers’ AFC showdown against the Chiefs last Thursday with a hip injury, and it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll suit up this week. Regardless of if Allen is on the field, Williams needs to be added in all leagues. The second-year receiver caught seven of nine targets for 76 yards and two touchdowns, adding an additional score on the ground with a 19-yard run. Williams enjoyed quite the coming-out party in the national spotlight, and should be able to keep the production up over the next two weeks, even if Allen returns.

WR Jordy Nelson, Oakland Raiders

The Oakland offense is another unit that is incredibly difficult to trust. But if you’re desperate for a wide receiver, Nelson has been targeted 26 times by Derek Carr over the last three games, catching 22 of the passes for 233 yards. He finished each of those contests with at least six receptions. But keep in mind that in the two weeks prior to this recent stretch, the veteran receiver caught zero passes on only two targets. That sort of boom-or-bust production, especially in an offense that struggles as much as the Raiders, is extremely risky with so much on the line this week.

WR Robert Foster, Buffalo Bills

After catching only two passes for 30 yards in his first six NFL games, Foster has been on an absolute tear over the last five games. In that five-game stretch, the rookie has caught 17 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with at least 94 yards in four of the five. Josh Allen is known for his cannon of an arm, and over the last five weeks, Foster has served as the biggest beneficiary of the young QB’s arm strength. Foster will continue to be Allen’s deep threat, and the duo could easily connect for another long score against a struggling Patriots pass defense.

TE Jeremy Sprinkle, Washington Redskins

We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel with this one, but I had to include at least one possible TE add. With Jordan Reed done for the year, Sprinkle and Vernon Davis are the two remaining pass-catching tight ends in Washington. Davis is the household name, but it was actually Sprinkle who found the end zone against the Jaguars in Week 15. The second-year tight end caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and the score. But beware… the Redskins’ final two opponents, Tennessee and Philadelphia, are two of the best against opposing tight ends.

Matt Citak is a contributor for CBS Local Sports and a proud Vanderbilt alum. Follow him on Twitter.