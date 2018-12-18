  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fairfield
traffic jams in the city, road, rush hour

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Eastbound Travis Boulevard at Jefferson Street will be closed until around 3 a.m., the Fairfield Police Department said.

The road will be closed while PG&E repairs a gas leak. The leak was discovered around 3 p.m. Tuesday by crews doing leak surveys in the area.

Police said there are no evacuations in place, but traffic will be impacted into the early hours of the morning.

There are detours in place but officers are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s