FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Eastbound Travis Boulevard at Jefferson Street will be closed until around 3 a.m., the Fairfield Police Department said.

The road will be closed while PG&E repairs a gas leak. The leak was discovered around 3 p.m. Tuesday by crews doing leak surveys in the area.

Police said there are no evacuations in place, but traffic will be impacted into the early hours of the morning.

There are detours in place but officers are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.