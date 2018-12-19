SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bright light lit up the sky across Northern California Wednesday night leaving many questioning what they saw moving through the sky.

Yes, it started as a streak of light like a shooting star or rocket and then it left that lingering light trail pic.twitter.com/oGAazIiLjO — Elk Grove (Rodney) (@ElkGroveCA) December 20, 2018

Vanderberg launch of a Delta 4-Heavy rocket was scrubbed tonight – so whatever this is in the Sacramento sky, is not that. Also being seen in the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/Wexkes7sNU — Randol White (@RandolWhite) December 20, 2018

Just saw a bright light moving across the sky. Thought it was a plane at first, then there was a flash, then what looked like a shooting star. This pic was about a minute after… @SpaceX possibly? pic.twitter.com/HEijDLP7EZ — Scott L. (@a64f100) December 20, 2018

The scheduled 5:44 p.m. launch of the Delta IV Heavy rocket in Southern California was scrubbed, or canceled, leaving many wondering what was in the sky.

Launch Alert: we have declared a scrub for today's launch of the #DeltaIVHeavy. We will set up for a 24 hour recycle and the next launch attempt will be 12/20 at 5:31pm PST. — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 20, 2018

CBS13 viewers said the light remained in the sky for several minutes.

There were three rocket launches scheduled for Wednesday but all of those launches were scheduled to launch outside of California.

A representative from Vandenberg Air Force Base had no information about the sight in the sky.