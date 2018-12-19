  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Kings Rookie Harry Giles is once again on the roster for team’s G League affiliate Stockton Kings.

Giles was drafted 20th overall in the 2017 NBA Rookie Draft after playing only one season at Duke. He didn’t play in the 2017-18 NBA season, instead focusing on getting stronger.

This season, he’s averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 21 games for the Sacramento Kings.

He was previously assigned to the Stockton Kings for one game in November. During that contest he scored 30 points.

The Sacramento Kings also assigned Troy Williams to the Stockton affiliate. He’s averaged 6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17 games with the Sacramento Kings this season.

The Kings play again tonight at home against Oklahoma.

