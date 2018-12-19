NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies found a missing Roseville woman dead Wednesday near her abandoned car.

Roseville police said the station received a tip from someone who spotted a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in a remote area of Nevada County.

Police contacted the Nevada County Sheriff’s office and deputies checked the area for the vehicle. Deputies located the missing Jeep and confirmed it belonged to Mrs. Briana Ferguson, who was missing out of Roseville. Officers said the vehicle was unoccupied.

The deputies searched the surrounded area and found Ferguson deceased.

The cause of Ferguson’s death is still under investigation, but Roseville police said there does not appear to be foul play involved.

The Nevada County Sheriff is conducting the investigation into her death.