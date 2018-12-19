STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman in her sixties died Wednesday after a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Stockton, police said.

Officers said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Pacific Avenue between Douglas Road and Ben Holt Drive. When police and medics arrived on the scene, they found a woman in her sixties down in the roadway. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears the woman was not in the crosswalk.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers. An investigation into this collision is being done by traffic investigators.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident.