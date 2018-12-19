SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Parking in Sacramento’s city core will be a little cheaper on a few more holidays.

Tuesday, the city council approved having Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday, Cesar Chavez’ Birthday and Veterans Day as free metered parking days.

Along with the holidays, Sacramento’s annual free parking program for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season continues. On parts of downtown, midtown and Old Sacramento after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, drivers can park for free.

In total, the four new holidays mean a total of 10 days and 52 Sundays where drivers can park for free in metered street spots throughout the year.