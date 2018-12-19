  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A search is on for two men suspected of a home invasion robbery and sexual assault in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department says the incident happened at a home along the 1200 block of S. Stanislaus Street around 3 a.m. on Monday. No other details about the incident have been released.

Wednesday, police released sketches of the two suspects wanted for the incident.

Composite drawings of the home invasion robbery/sexual assault suspects. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

The first man is believed to be about 18-20 years old, 5’3”-5’8” with a thin build, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was wearing a gray beanie, gray hoodie, blue jeans and a belt with a silver buckle.

The second man is believed to be only a little older, 5’-5” with a thin build, brown eyes and had a light mustache. This man was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Both men were last seen in the south/central Stockton area.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to identify the two men.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 or the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8323.

