STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a violent home invasion. For the first time, detectives are using computer-generated images to help crack the case.

“Someone’s going to recognize who they are and we’re going be able to get these suspects off the streets,” said Officer Joe Silva, Stockton Police Department.

Investigators say the two male suspects broke into an apartment building on the 1200 block of South Stanislaus Street on Monday around 5 a.m. Armed with knives, they sexually assaulted a 43-year-old woman, stole her car, drove it around the corner, and left it there.

Silva says the victim’s two sons, who are 11 and 17-years-old, were inside the house when it happened. Between detailed descriptions among the three of them, detectives were able to come up with these computer-generated images.

“Just looking at the two suspects, they look real close to real people!” Silva noted.

These sketches are different than anything Stockton PD has released before. With no surveillance video or real photos, these are the only images they have to work with. It took hours to gather the specifics from the victims, but the time spent may already be paying off.

“When I [saw] the picture, I automatically I noticed right away that these are the two guys I’ve seen before!” said Maria Garcia, who lives near the victim’s apartment. “That is the best description I’ve ever seen!”

She didn’t see the suspects on Monday morning, but told CBS13 she’d seen them in the neighborhood before. And after 30 years on the block, she believes they do not live nearby.

“These guys, I’ve seen them a few times and every time they see me, they ran away!” Garcia said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive and connection between the suspects and the victims.

“If they can do this to this lady, who knows what else they can do,” Silva said.

And this time, the cutting edge images may be the key to making an arrest.

“With this brand new technology, it’s going to help us in future investigations!” Silva said.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 18 to 20 years old, 5″3″ to 5’8″, thin build, wearing a gray beanie, gray zip-up hoodie, and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 23 to 25 years old, 5’00” to 5’5″, thin build, with a mustache, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and blue jeans.

They were last seen on foot, in South Central Stockton. If you have any information, please call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.