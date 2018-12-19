  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:choking hazard, The Children's Place

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Infant snowsuits sold at The Children’s Place have been recalled due to choking hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there has been one report of the metal snaps on the snowsuit detaching which poses a choking hazard to young children.

The recalled snowsuits were sold in sizes 0 to 19 months and in two styles and three colors/patterns:

snowsuit recall The Children’s Place Recalls Infant Snowsuits Over Choking Hazards

(credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

• Style Number: 2111187 – White Sophy floral, a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors
• 2111187- Jazzberry ladybug, a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs
• 2111188- Rosebud heart, a pale pink snowsuit with heart pattern stitched into the sleeves.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the snowsuits and return them to any of The Children’s Place stores for a full refund.

