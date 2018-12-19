Sometimes, you just need to get away. If you’re in need of an escape, why not head to Denver?

Thanks in part to its breathtaking mountain views, a vibrant food scene and proximity to outdoor adventures, the New York Times named the city one of the top places to visit in 2018.

If you’re looking to explore a Denver destination, head to the Golden Triangle Creative District, near downtown. The up-and-coming arts center has a lot to offer, including world-class museums and galleries.

Whether you’re trying to get away ASAP or you’re looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Sacramento and Denver, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

We’ve also included top-rated hotels, restaurants and attractions in Denver to get you excited about your next excursion.

Flight deals to Denver

The cheapest flights between Sacramento and Denver are if you leave on March 4 and return from Colorado on March 6. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $112.

There are also deals to be had in February. If you fly out of Sacramento on February 8 and return from Denver on February 11, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $137 roundtrip.

Top Denver hotels

To plan your stay, here are some of Denver’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa (321 17th St.)

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $169.

The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center (650 15th St.)

If you’re looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there’s The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center, which has rooms for $76/night.

Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the Colorado Convention Center, the United States Mint, the Denver Art Museum and 16th Street Mall.

The Four Seasons Hotel Denver (1111 14th St.)

A pricer alternative is The Four Seasons Hotel Denver. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $235/night. Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the Denver Performing Arts Center, 16th Street Mall, the United States Mint and the Pepsi Center.

Featured Denver restaurants

If you’re looking to snag a bite at one of Denver’s many quality eateries, here are a couple of popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner’s listings that will help keep you satiated.

Root Down (1600 W. 33rd Ave.)

First up is Root Down.

Located in a converted gas station, this farm-to-table restaurant offers American fare with a global influence. It’s considered one of Denver’s new hot spots and popular with locals who flock here for happy hour.

On its dinner, brunch and dessert menus, you’ll find dishes made with organic, natural and locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant offers vegetarian, vegan, raw and gluten-free food options.

“This is one of the best restaurants in Denver,” wrote Jeff. “I keep going back (and send my friends) and am continuously amazed at the food and the service.”

Sushi Den (1487 S. Pearl St.)

Another popular dining destination is Sushi Den.

Sushi Den has been regarded as one of the premiere sushi and Japanese restaurants in the United States since 1985.

“Fantastic sushi all the way up here in the Rocky Mountains,” wrote Adam. “I’d argue that this is the best sushi restaurant in Denver.”

Top Denver attractions

Not sure what to do in Denver, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

Coors Field (2001 Blake St.)

First, spend some time at Coors Field.

Coors Field is the home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. The venue is named after the Coors Brewing Company, which is also based in Colorado.

“Whether they win or lose, you’ll enjoy a spectacular view of the mountains and a beautiful ballpark,” wrote visitor Holly. “Try and sit up high on the first base side and watch the sun set over the Rocky Mountains!”

Denver Botanic Gardens (1007 York St.)

Denver Botanic Gardens is another popular destination.

These gardens encompass an impressive 21 acres. Specialized gardens offer visitors a variety of botanical experiences. Seek solitude in the sanctuary of the Japanese Garden, overlooking a pond with goldfish and bonsai trees.