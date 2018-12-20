FOLSOM (CBS13) — ‘Tis the season for taking nighttime strolls to check out all of the neighborhood Christmas lights. For an Alzheimer’s care center in Folsom, that stroll included some familiar faces to help get them into the Christmas spirit.

The holiday season is all about creating traditions and for residents at Empire Ranch Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, dancing and music are among the favorites.

The facility’s inaugural Holiday Stroll invited the families of their residents to join them in a light-filled parade around the Folsom property. The stroll had everything from Girl Scout carolers to a visit from old Saint Nick himself.

Staff said it’s a way to bring more clarity and fun during what can often be a difficult time of year.

“They love this stuff. So seeing their families or seeing us dress up — they just love everything about it,” said office manager Malissa Acuna.

For Frank Vigil, whose mom has dementia, it’s a very to connect over the simple joys of the season.

“It isn’t something for them to just sit. They’re actually doing something every day and keeping busy,” Vigil said.

Celebrating new traditions in Folsom, adding meaningful moments, and a deeper bond with those they love.

“It gets them in a great mood and they just keep talking about it,” Acuna said.

The holiday festivities at the facility continue on Christmas Day. Staff plans to have a live band, a cooking class, and a movie night for residents and their families to enjoy.