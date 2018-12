CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A man’s dog has died after a fire tore through his home in Carmichael Thursday morning.

The fire apparently began just before 6 a.m. at the back of the house on Markley Way, off Dewey Drive.

Firefighters say the man living in the home was cooking when the fire started.

The man was able to evacuate safely, but the house was virtually destroyed. His dog died in the fire.

Firefighters say the man did suffer a minor injury to his hand while escaping the fire.