COLFAX (CBS13) — A traffic collision on Highway 174 near Rollins Lake Road shut down the highway in both directions Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire and Placer County firefighters responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 4 p.m. When a silver SUV and a white Honda SUV collided head-on.

According to California Highway Patrol, one vehicle rolled off the embankment. Fire personnel said one patient required extrication from their vehicle.

READ: Stockton Elementary Class Evacuates After Students, Teacher Report Feeling Lightheaded

Both drivers suffered major injuries, according to CHP. The driver of the silver SUV, a 23-year-old male, sustained injuries to his torso, neck, and head.

The driver of the Honda SUV, a 19-year-old man, had injured his knee, neck, head, and broke his arm.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals by ambulance. Officers did not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Firefighters said the highway would reopen shortly after 5 p.m.