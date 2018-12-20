  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A trip over the Golden Gate Bridge could soon cost drivers more. The Golden Gate Bridge District board will hear five proposals Thursday to raise the toll over the next five years.

The hike would help the district meet a $75 million dollar budget deficit it faces thanks to increased cost of labor, materials, demand on transit and more.

There are five toll fare options. The most conservative simply fills that $75 million dollar hole in the budget. The most aggressive would bring in an additional $25 million dollars. Golden Gate Bridge District spokesman Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz said the additional revenue will “cover the needed revenue to maintain existing service, as well as to invest in some of the major capital needs that we have here at the bridge.”

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com

