MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — The Marysville Police department acted quickly this holiday season to ensure local boys did not have their Christmas stolen from a “Grinch Thief.”

The department said that they gave Christmas gifts to four families and 12 bicycles to children in those families on Dec. 16. A few days after receiving those bicycles, two brothers went to the downtown Marysville library with two of their friends.

But while the friends were inside the library, three of their four bicycles were stolen, only their helmets were left.

Police said the boys reported the theft to a librarian who provided the police department with a possible suspect’s name and a photo from the surveillance cameras.

Officers said the boys had ridden by the police department in the days before their bikes were stolen with smiles on their faces. The boys had ridden the bikes everywhere and were devastated when they were stolen, Cheif Sachs said.

The boys even came to the police department to tell the chief what happened, so he worked with local donors to buy three new bikes and locks.

A police officer also hunted down the stolen bikes and located them downtown. The police department provided three new bikes to the other boys.

“At the end of the day, these four boys rode off with new bicycles and the biggest smiles you have ever seen,” said Cheif Sachs.