OAK PARK (CBS13) — An Oak Park neighborhood restaurant is closing its doors for good after being open for just over a year. Oakhaus, a restaurant and Taphouse on Broadway, is saying farewell.

The owners made the announcement on Facebook Thursday, calling the business a labor of love.

The restaurant first opened in June 2017, serving a variety of German and American dishes.

The restaurant will be closing on Sunday, Dec. 23, and the owners did not give a reason for the closure.