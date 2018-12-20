Looking to explore the best toy spots in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top toy establishments in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for toy stores.

1. Evangeline’s

Photo: Karen K./Yelp

Topping the list is Evangeline’s. Located at 113 K St. in Old Sacramento’s historic Howard House, the shop is the highest rated toy store in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 1974 by founder Dorothea Evangeline Chaussé, the family-owned spot continues to thrive decades later under the guidance of her daughter Deborah, explains the business on its website, selling unique toys, novelty items and “gifts for people who enjoy a good laugh.”

Expect to find an assortment of offerings, from Steampunk items and cosplay gear to princess tutus and cuddly stuffed animals.

2. Comic Command Center

PHOTO: pedro f./YELP

Next up is South Natomas’s Comic Command Center, situated at 3291 Truxel Road, Suite 8. The shop offers an extensive comic book selection for all ages, along with Pokemon cards, collectible toys and tabletop games.

With 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the toy store, which offers comic books and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

“They have comics from DC, Marvel, Revolution and way more,” shared Yelper Scott D., “Even some local artists from Sacramento. … While it is a smaller shop, they have a good selection of many items. If you’re looking to start a collection, grow a collection or look for something in the realm of comics give them a look.”

3. G Willikers Toy Emporium

Photo: Cindy D./Yelp

Old Sacramento’s G Willikers Toy Emporium, located at 1113 Front St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the toy store four stars out of 35 reviews.

The spot comes courtesy of Stage Nine Entertainment Inc., explains the business on its website, “a collection of stores and business entities based in Old Sacramento, California that focus on the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment.”

Founded in 2005, the group’s sixth retail installment features a classic collection of nostalgic and hard-to-find toys including model train sets, wind-up robots, board games and more.

4. The Lego Store

Photo: Eric S./Yelp

The Lego Store, a specialty toy store located in the Arden Fair mall, is another go-to, with four stars out of 34 Yelp reviews. With outposts from China to Great Britain, the global chain features all thing Lego, including complete building sets and miniature figures.

“What can I say? It’s the Lego Store, which equals awesomeness,” wrote Yelper Roxy F. “The employees are always very nice and engaging. … They rarely run out of stuff. If they do, and it’s available online, they can order it and ship to your home for free.”

Interested? Head over to 1689 Arden Way to see for yourself.