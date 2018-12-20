  • CBS13On Air

weather

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A moderately strong weather system is on the way to Northern California – meaning it could be a white Christmas for the Sierra Nevada, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service forecasters say the system will arrive on Christmas Eve and stick around through Christmas morning, continuing until Christmas Day. More than a foot of snow is expected at Sierra pass levels in total.

Snow levels are expected to be down to the 5000-6000′ level. Drivers heading up the mountains should be prepared for winter driving conditions and expect chain controls and road closures.

The valley will see rain and some showers with the Christmas storm, but nothing too out of the ordinary for the season.

Before the Christmas storm, a weak system will be moving through the region and bring some light showers late Thursday into Friday.

