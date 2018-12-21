  • CBS13On Air

EL DORADO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a car missing from a home where a woman was found dead in hopes it could shed light on how she died.

On Tuesday around 8 p.m., the body of Helen McKinney, 60, of El Dorado was found at her home. Her cause of death is still under investigation, but investigators suspect foul play because her car is missing, according to El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Anthony Prencipe.

The car is a convertible white 2017 Nissa 370Z with license plate number 8CSX032. If you see the car, you are asked to contact law enforcement or Detective Rich Horn at (530) 642-4729.

