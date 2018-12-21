Enter for a chance to be the Harlem Globetrotters’ Honorary Ball Kid!

Read the contest rules below.

——————-

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The Honorary Ball Kid Contest will begin on 12/22/18 at 8:00AM and ends on 1/2/19 at 8:00PM. Contest is sponsored by KOVR/KMAX.

(b) To participate, log on to CBS13.com or GoodDaySacramento.com and click on the contest link. The entrant will be linked to the entry form that they must complete and include their full name, birth date, home address, e-mail address and phone number.

(c) Viewers may enter once per contest period

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at CBS13.com and/or http://www.GoodDaySacramento.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

(e) By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: http://www.CBS13.com and http://www.GoodDaySacramneto.com.

(f) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur, they will be posted on http://www.CBS13.com and GoodDaySacramento.com

(g) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(h) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to California residents who reside in the Sacramento/ Stockton and Modesto DMA and who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of KOVR/KMAX, CBS Corporation, Live Nation, other television and radio stations in the Sacramento/Stockton and Modesto market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a KOVR/KMAX contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 18.

3. Prizes:

(a) Two (2) Honorary Ball Kid Grand Prizes will be awarded. Grand Prize includes no official duties, but allows two (2) kids ages 6-12 to sit on the bench near the team (parents/guardians will be placed in the first row behind the team bench). Also included are:

• Family 4 pack of tickets to The Original Harlem Globetrotters game on Friday January 11, 2019 at 7pm or Sunday January 13, 2019 at 2pm at the Golden1 Center

• Meet and Greet with a member or members of the Harlem Globetrotters for four (4) guests

• Two (2) mini Globetrotters basketballs

• Two (2) Original Harlem Globetrotters kids T-shirt

Total value of the prize: $550.00

(b) The first winner to complete the release forms and required paperwork will receive their choice of games.

(c) Grand Prize does not include gratuities, beverages, food, transportation, souvenirs, parking or other incidentals.

(d) Winner must report to the announcer’s table courtside a minimum of 1 hour prior to game time (doors open 2 hours prior to game time) and present a special invitation (provided when prize is awarded). Entire party must be present. Guests will only be permitted access with the guest whose name is listed on this certificate.

(e) Any prize or prize certificate not claimed by 1:00pm on Friday, January 11, 2019, will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. KOVR/KMAX is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

(f) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) On or about 1/3/19, two winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

(c) Winner need not watch or be present to win.

5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and companion(s), by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release KOVR/KMAX, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

6. Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by 3/2/19 to:

Honorary Ball Kid Contest Rules

c/o KOVR/KMAX TV

2713 KOVR Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95605