SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California DMV is in hot water with the federal government and it’s all over the REAL ID licenses. More than 2 million Californians already have them but some are now concerned they could be invalid.

“Is my $28 going to be good or will I have to reapply?” said Ricky Brazell, who just applied for his REAL ID.

We’ve been talking about getting REAL IDs for years, but 2020 is closer than you think. And now the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says California has been processing the applications incorrectly.

“That’s a fundamental failure by the DMV,” said Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R), who represents the Fresno region. “[DHS is] certainly within their prerogative to say ‘I’m sorry, you haven’t done it correctly.’”

Every American must have a REAL ID by October 2020 to get through airport security. But to get one, federal law says “a person must present at least two documents of the State’s choice that include the individual’s name and principal residence.”

Those documents may include a utility bill or tax return. Yet California only requires one actual paper document. The state’s second form of proof comes when a license is mailed to an address with return service requested and if it’s not returned, that counts as verification.

California DMV director Jean Shiomoto claims the feds approved that process in 2017.

“I’m not convinced that the approval was as clean as the DMV wants us to believe,” Patterson said.

On Nov. 21, DHS sent a letter to the DMV saying the state does not meet the two document requirement for proving residency. And California’s task is creating a plan to fix it.

“I just don’t have confidence that the DMV can get this done,” Patterson said. “We’re going to have to come into compliance very, very quickly!”

The DMV says it will start asking for two documents proving residency starting in April 2019.

“Yeah, I would be kind of upset if I have to go through this whole process twice,” Sandra Carskaddon said.

And what about the 2 million REAL IDs that have already been issued? The DMV says they’re still valid. As for the second set of proof, Californians won’t need to submit that until the next time they renew their license.

But Patterson says he’s not so sure this fix is enough.

“The clock is ticking and if the state of California fails to meet these deadlines, millions of Californians are gonna be stuck in airports unable to fly!” Patterson said.

CBS13 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but it was unable to answer our questions.