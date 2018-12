Why Aren't People Signing Up For Free Money In Stockton?1,200 letters have been mailed out to households in Stockton offering a chance at receiving $500 a month, no strings attached, but not everyone is signing up.

Realtor Accused Of Taking Part In International Crime Ring That Bought Houses To Grow PotThe U.S. Attorney’s Office says Heidi Phong helped Chinese National crime organizations buy homes in the Sacramento region, and convert them into illegal pot grows.

Mysterious Light Appears In The Sky After Rocket Launch Canceled At Vandenberg Air Force BaseA bright light lit up the sky across Northern California Wednesday night leaving many questioning what they saw moving through the sky.

Glass-Smashing Home Burglars Hitting Backyards Before The HolidaysPolice are warning a local city of thieves targeting homes by shattering the backyard glass doors.

That Mysterious Light In The Sky? Probably A Noctilucent Cloud, National Weather Service SaysDid you see it? A mysterious light in the sky seen all across California tonight is leaving many wondering, "what was that?"

Two Drivers Sustain Major Injuries In Head-On Colfax Crash A traffic collision on Highway 174 near Rollins Lake Road shut down the highway in both directions Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

Houseboat Burglars Eat From Fridge, Defecate In The Jacuzzi, And Leave A Shocking Clue For PolicePolice couldn't even believe it. The burglars made themselves at home, leaving DNA, an ID, and a wallet behind.

Nails Litter Road Causing Flat Tire Nightmares For ResidentsNails are causing some major tragic hazards in some North Highlands neighborhoods, as dozens of people report flat tires in just the last few weeks.

FDA Issues Warning About Teething Jewelry Following Death Of 18-Month-Old ChildThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about teething jewelry following the death of an 18-month-old child.

'This Is Why I Go To The Gym,' Man Posts Video of Woman's Behind While Working OutA gym-goer is being criticized for taking a video of a woman working out, but is it a crime?