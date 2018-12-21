  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento public housing community is getting a $23 million boost from the state.

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency will spend the money on a revitalization project to connect the Twin Rivers neighborhood near the railyards to programs and services in Downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg called the project an “integration of everything that matters in our community.”

Some of the new services that will come with the project include a new transit station, 500 new trees, a solar energy installation, and a community garden.

