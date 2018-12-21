  • CBS13On Air

Amber Clark whad been working at the library since March.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Just over a week after Sacramento Librarian Amber Clark was shot in her car outside the North Natomas branch, a memorial fund has been set up in her honor.

Clark was the branch supervisor at the Natomas and a beloved member of the Sacramento County library community. In response to the community’s generosity, the library set up a memorial fund to support the Library family and Clark’s family.

The library also said, “You may wish to honor Amber and her family by supporting the work she felt so passionately about. She was a fierce advocate for people with disabilities and helped us develop so many programs that made our libraries more welcoming and inclusive. Your support will help us carry forward those programs well into the future.”

Clark’s suspected killer Ronald Seay was arrested last week and appeared in court last Friday. Seay reportedly has a history of harassing librarians, starting with incidents in St. Louis.

You can donate to Clark’s memorial fund here.

