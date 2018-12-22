ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An off-duty Cosumnes firefighter died in a solo-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 99 near Calvine and Sheldon Road Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol tells CBS13 at 1:45 p.m. a 1971 Toyota was traveling southbound on Highway 99 crash into the median causing the vehicle rollover. CHP says other motorists did pull over to flip the firefighter’s private vehicle upright.

The off-duty firefighter succumbed to his injuries and died on scene. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

The accident caused a long backup along the highway, the roadways opened around 4:00 p.m.