SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman was shot and killed Saturday after she was robbed on the 4700 block of Florin Road.

Sacramento Sheriffs say there was a reported robbery that had just occurred and that a woman was shot

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and located the woman and began to attempt life-saving measures. Sacramento Metro Fire transported her to a nearby hospital where she died of her injuries.

At this time, there is no suspect description and there are no road closures or delays in the area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to contact the Sheriff’s Department.

