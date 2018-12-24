  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:gofundme

NEW JERSEY (CBS News) – GoFundMe says it has refunded more than $400,000 back to 14,000 donors who opened their wallets to help a homeless veteran in what prosecutors now say was a fake “good Samaritan” scam.

The online fundraising campaign was started by New Jersey couple Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico to raise money for Johnny Bobbitt, who supposedly gave McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas. But prosecutors say the three actually made up the story and conspired to split the proceeds.

All of the money raised has now been refunded, including processing and administration fees, GoFundMe spokesperson Bobby Whithorne, said in an email to CBS News on Monday.

Read the full story at CBSNews.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s