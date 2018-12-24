NEW JERSEY (CBS News) – GoFundMe says it has refunded more than $400,000 back to 14,000 donors who opened their wallets to help a homeless veteran in what prosecutors now say was a fake “good Samaritan” scam.

The online fundraising campaign was started by New Jersey couple Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico to raise money for Johnny Bobbitt, who supposedly gave McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas. But prosecutors say the three actually made up the story and conspired to split the proceeds.

All of the money raised has now been refunded, including processing and administration fees, GoFundMe spokesperson Bobby Whithorne, said in an email to CBS News on Monday.

Read the full story at CBSNews.com.