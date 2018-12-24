  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – A wrong-way crash took the life of three people – including a child under the age of two – over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a GMC Yukon was heading in the wrong direction – going north in the southbound lanes of Highway 99.

The Yukon then slammed head-on into a Chevy Tahoe north of Pelandale Avenue.

The Tahoe and another car burst into flames, killing a baby and a male driver in the Yukon and a female driver in the Tahoe.

Exactly why the Yukon driver was heading in the wrong direction is still unclear.

None of the victims’ names have been released at this point by the coroner’s office.

